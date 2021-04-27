Kamryn Shaffer drives in six as UNI routs Drake, 13-6

CEDAR FALLS – Kamryn Shaffer blasted a grand slam as part of an eight-run fourth inning that helped lift Northern Iowa to a 13-5, six inning, victory over instate rival Drake Tuesday in Missouri Valley Conference softball action at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

With the game tied 3-all, the Panthers (25-14) exploded in the fourth.

The inning started off consecutive walks to Brooke Snider, Madison Parks and Sammey Bunch. Adara Opiola followed with a two-run single.

Drake nearly limited the damage to those two runs, but with the bases-loaded and two outs, Daryn Shaffer crushed a pitch to right center to make it 9-3. Snider later doubled to score another run, and Parks had a run-scoring single additionally.

Opiola finished 3-for-5 with 4 RBI’s, and Shaffer drove in six runs.

Nine different Panthers scored, including Bunch who scored three times from her lead-off spot.

UNI is next in action Saturday in a doubleheader against MVC leader Illinois State in Normal, Ill. First pitch is Noon.

UNI 13, Drake 5

Drake 300 020 — 5 6 2

No. Iowa 003 802 — 13 10 2

N. Timmons, M. Hupke (3), E. Richards (4) and Anderson, Rice. Kailyn Packard, Samatha Heyer (2) and Emmy Wells. WP – Heyer. LP – Timmons. 2B – Drake: Johnson. UNI: Shaffer, Snider. HR – Drake: Ryan. UNI: Shaffer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0