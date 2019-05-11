PEORIA, Ill. — Regular-season champion Drake took advantage of the limited opportunities Northern Iowa provided Saturday to win the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament championship game, 4-1.
UNI’s Jaclyn Spencer and Drake ace Nicole Newman locked up in a pitching dual once again. Newman no-hit the Panthers 1-0 to beat Spencer’s one-hitter in an April 23 matchup, and she also defeated UNI 3-1 with a 12-strikeout, four-hit performance April 9.
Saturday, Newman allowed just two hits. The first was Spencer’s solo home run in the third that gave UNI a 1-0 lead. It was just the second homer surrendered by Newman (28-6) this season.
Drake, which had just three singles off Spencer, took advantage of a UNI error to tie the game in the bottom of the third.
It remained 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth when another Panther error opened the door for three unearned runs by the Bulldogs and a 4-1 lead that UNI was unable to overcome.
Newman, who threw her fifth perfect game of the season with 18 strikeouts in Friday’s semifinal win over Bradley, finished with 13 strikeouts and walked just one batter against the Panthers.
Drake (42-14) claimed the Valley’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
UNI closed out its season at 28-23.
Drake 4, UNI 1
Northern Iowa 001 000 0 — 1 2 2
Drake 001 030 x — 4 3 0
Spencer and Chesser. Newman and Jonas. WP — Newman (28-6). LP — Spencer (11-5). HR — Spencer (UNI).
Records: UNI 28-23, Drake 42-14.
