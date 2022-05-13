Competitive by nature, Dodge stars in first season at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa freshman Mya Dodge did not expect much out of her first season as a member of the Panthers softball team.

The Cedar Rapids Kennedy product said her goal heading into the season focused simply on continuing to develop as a player.

A star for the Cougars in the 2020-21 season, Dodge swatted 14 home runs, 21 extra base hits and recorded a slugging percentage of .985 as a senior in high school. She also turned in the highest batting average with a .458 mark.

Even with strong play throughout her prep career, Dodge did not anticipate what her first collegiate season had in store for her.

In the first game of the season, Dodge started at DH, singling in her third at bat and scoring the winning run in a thrilling walk-off victory.

During the nonconference season, Dodge bounced around the batting order for the Panthers. The freshman started as the six-hole hitter, moved up to second before ultimately settling into the leadoff spot.

Her teammates helped her work through the transition from starring in high school to working her way into a consistent role in the UNI lineup.

“It has been a lot of ups and downs, a lot failure, a lot of learning with a lot of help from my teammates,” Dodge said. “They have made it so easy to make the transition … to being part of this awesome lineup.”

Similarly, the Panthers experienced a number of ups and downs during the early season.

Early in the season, UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs noted a lack of identity and leadership on his team.

During his second press conference of the season March 7, Jacobs first identified Dodge as a leader. He said Dodge was emerging as a player the Panthers could rally around.

“Who is the one kid on the field that we are going to look at, and that is how we want to play?” Jacobs said. “So far, Mya has been one of those players for us, who has stepped up and been super competitive.”

As Dodge started to settle into the leadoff spot, Jacobs started to see the impact the freshman had on her teammates.

“They fed off her energy,” Jacobs said. “She approaches the game with such a competitive nature. … She is not afraid to take risks. That has allowed some other people to follow in that mentality and not be afraid to try something and not be afraid of failure.”

No matter how Dodge is performing her competitive approach rubs off on her teammates. Jacobs never doubted Dodge’s competitiveness. He only questioned how she would utilize it.

“I knew she was a competitor,” Jacobs said. “From a teammate standpoint, she has really showed me a different side of her and how much of a teammate she is.

Dodge managed to channel her competitiveness properly.

“As competitors, when we fail, we get frustrated with ourselves,” Jacobs said. “That shows people, from the outside, that it could be more of a selfish mentality. … She wanted to do well for her team. She has handled everything well. The success and the failure, she is able to compartmentalize it, put it away and make sure that it does not affect her or her teammates in the moment.”

Dodge says her desire to compete comes from sibling rivalry with her older brother, Reece.

“My brother and I would be playing in the backyard,” Dodge said. “We would be playing touch football, and it would very quickly turn into tackle football because neither of us wanted to lose. Neither one of us wanted to be the weaker sibling.”

From those backyards battles, the competitiveness worked its way into other aspects of her life.

“I think that just carried on throughout,” Dodge said. “I always wanted to be the best on my team. I always wanted to be the fastest in fourth grade.”

That combined with a passion for softball to create the exact leader UNI needed, although she does not see it quite that way.

“I do not necessarily see myself as this big leader,” Dodge said. “I just do what I need to do and I make sure that everybody else is doing what they need to do to help the team get better. We are all just kind of working together.”

Jacobs says Dodge has a team-first orientation and “is always looking to support the next person.”

At the end of the nonconference season, the Panthers flipped a switch.

Sitting at 8-10 to start their conference slate, UNI put together a 22-2 conference run that established the team as the top team in the conference. The run included 16 straight wins and 17 straight conference wins, both of which set records for UNI.

According to Jacobs, the Panthers’ turnaround occurred because the players started to trust in their own abilities.

“I think early there was a little outside force pressure on them from being voted number one team in the league,” Jacobs said. “But, judging off our workouts in January, we were not ready to play. We needed some other to teams to push us in that direction. ... Confidence in each other was the big key.”

Dodge said the team was motivated after finishing a nonconference road trip displeased with its performance.

“It was a lot of hard work,” Dodge said. “We came back from that two-week trip and we did not really like where we were at. The defense was there, but the offense was not where we needed to be. We got back in the cages and put our nose to the grindstone. It all went up from there.”

Individually, that hard work resulted in a .367 batting average, 13 home runs, 54 hits and 32 RBIs for the freshman. It also earned Dodge a spot on the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25 list.

As a team, the Panthers parlayed their hard work into the No. 1 seed in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament with a 31-13 record and the 70th spot in the NCAA Softball RPI rankings. UNI also finished 16th in the nation with 1.48 homeruns per game

As the top seed, the Panthers received a bye to the semifinal round of the tournament.

For their first game, the Panthers will take on the winner of No. 5 Bradley and No. 4 Drake at 11 a.m. today.

Jacobs said he expects not knowing its first opponent to benefit his squad.

“I honestly think it is a great thing,” Jacobs said “It allows us to solely focus on ourselves. … I think that will help us prepare the best for whoever we are going to face.”

The Panthers will focus on the little details and playing the best that they can.

“The next goal is to play on Friday and whoever we play against, give our best effort,” Jacobs said. “We want to walk away, knowing we gave it our best. … We just want to make sure we play the game the same we have played all year long. We know that is going to put ourselves in the best position to win against any team in our league.”

Dodge said the Panthers, while confident, will not overlook their opponent regardless of who they match up against in the semifinals.

“We are confident in the sense that we are just cool,” Dodge said. “Cool and confident — we are not coming like, ‘Oh, we are going to kick everybody’s butt.’ We are coming in and we are just going to do our thing.”

