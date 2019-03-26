Try 3 months for $3

MADISON, Wis. -- Northern Iowa's offense couldn't keep pace with Wisconsin Tuesday as the Panthers dropped a non-conference softball doubleheader 6-1 and 11-2.

UNI (13-13) had just three hits in the first game, including a solo homer by Adara Opiola in the top of the seventh. Wisconsin broke open a close game by plating four runs in the fifth inning.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning in game two but the Badgers (24-5) responded with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the third and plated two runs each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to end the game by run rule.

Sammey Bunch doubled, tripled and knocked in both UNI runs while Olivia Brooks also had two hits. Wisconsin finished with 12 hits, including three home runs.

UNI returns to Missouri Valley Conference play Saturday when it opens its home season by hosting Evansville at Robinson-Dresser Complex in a noon doubleheader.

