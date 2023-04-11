CEDAR FALLS — Everybody has to be ready when they are called on.

Northern Iowa head softball coach Ryan Jacobs harped on the importance of being ready when asked about the surprise contribution of freshman infielder Kate Lappe in a 9-1 win over Drake, Tuesday.

After starting first basewoman Daryn Lamprecht exited the game following a pop out in the bottom of the second, Lappe provided the much needed production in Lamprecht’s place.

“She did a great job of coming in in a situation that was not planned,” Jacobs said. “[She] did exactly what we needed her to do. Our team did not skip a beat.”

“We knew Kate could do that. We could throw her out there at any infield position and she would do a great job for us.”

Lappe made an instant impact as she managed to stop an infield groundball from Drake second basewoman Aubree Beitzinger. Lappe blocked the grounder and beat Beitzinger to first for the final out of the top of the third.

The Bondurant-product quickly found herself thrust into action on offense as well as her first plate appearance also came in the third inning. In just her eighth plate appearance of the season, Lappe ripped a double deep into the outfield, scoring Makenna Kuper from second and pushing UNI’s lead to 7-1.

“She has done a great job all year,” Jacobs said. “In a role that is not always going to get all the innings and all the at-bats, but every opportunity she has had, she has been ready for. That is what our team needs.”

“That is going to help her and her development here.”

Lappe finished her night 1-of-2 at the plate and recorded five putouts—the second most of any Panther on Tuesday—while also closing out the lone double play of the contest.