DECATUR, Ga. – The Northern Iowa softball team improved to 4-0 at the Georgia State Panther Invitational with a pair of wins Saturday.

UNI opened with a 4-0 win over Tennessee State before topping host Georgia State, 7-2, in its night cap.

Against TSU, the Panthers (4-7) got an outstanding pitching performance from Samantha Heyer who fired six innings of two-hit ball striking out 12 and walking none.

Anna Wischnowski closed out the win pitching a perfect seventh.

UNI got home runs from Daryn Lamprecht and Kylee Sanders, while Mya Dodge doubled in the sixth to drive in Brooke Snider.

In the fourth, Dodge scored on a throwing error on a successful steal of third base.

In the Panthers second game of the day, Snider blasted a pair of home runs and drove in three, while Madison Parks and Lamprecht also homered against Georgia State for UNI’s second win in as many days over GSU.

Dodge scored twice in the game as did Snyder. Sanders was 2-for-4 as was Hannah Kelley.

Kailyn Packard fired six innings of one-hit ball, allowing just one run and striking out six to improve to 2-0.