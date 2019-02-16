JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northern Iowa erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth inning as the Panthers pulled out a 6-5 victory over College of Charleston in their first game Saturday at the Jacksonville Invitational.
College of Charleston (5-2), which blanked UNI 4-0 Friday, plated five of its own runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.
In the Panther sixth, Brittney Krodinger drove in a run on a groundout before Olivia Brooks delivered a two-run single and Courtney Krodinger smashed a two-run double.
Ashley Chesser went 3-for-4, Courtney Krodinger and Tianna Drahn had two hits each and freshman Erica Oler got the pitching win with 3.1 innings of shutout relief.
UNI tried to pull off another rally in its second game of the day, but North Florida hung on for an 8-7 win.
The Panthers (5-4) fell behind 6-0 after two innings and trailed 7-1 after four before plating five runs in the final three innings, including two in the seventh.
Courtney Krodinger and Sammey Bunch had RBI triples, while Olivia Brooks and Brittney Krodinger singled in runs for UNI. Bunch was 3-for-4 and Brittney Krodinger, Courtney Krodinger, Brooks and Drahn had two hits apiece.
Linescores
UNI 6, COLL. OF CHARLESTON 5
Northern Iowa 100 005 0 — 6 10 1
Coll. of Charleston 000 500 0 — 5 6 1
Brooke Craig, Erica Oler (4) and Ashley Chesser. Summer Jenkins, Chandler Sparkman (6) and Jenna Helberg. WP — Oler (1-1). LP — Sparkman (0-1). 2B — C. Krodinger (UNI), Felix (CC).
NORTH FLORIDA 8, UNI 7
Northern Iowa 101 021 2 — 7 12 2
North Florida 330 110 x — 8 13 2
Emma Olejniczak, Hannah Kelley (2) and Chesser. M. Clausen, Morgan Blourne (5), Sydney Matzko (7) and Taylor Engman. WP — Clausen (1-1). LP — Olejniczak (2-1). 3B — Bunch (UNI), C. Krodinger (UNI).
Records: UNI 5-4, North Florida 3-3.
