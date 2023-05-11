CARBONDALE, Illinois — The Northern Iowa softball team (39-11, 27-1 MVC) beat Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals, 6-2, Thursday.

It is the Panthers 18th consecutive victory and fourth over the Bulldogs this season.

UNI jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning on a solo home run from freshman catcher Alexis Pupillo.

Pupillo's homer remained the only run scored for the next two and a half innings before UNI managed to add two more runs to its lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Doubles from Hannah Kelley and Kylee Sanders drove in Taylor Hogan and Makenna Kuper, respectively, to make it 3-0 UNI.

The Bulldogs answered right back, however, with two runs in the top of the fifth. With two outs and runners in scoring position, an error by UNI third baseman Brooke Snider allowed a pair of unearned runs to come across, cutting the UNI lead to 3-2.

Mya Dodge pushed the UNI lead back to 4-2 with a solo home run of her own in the bottom of the fifth.

Pupillo added a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth to seal the 6-2 win.

Samantha Heyer pitched 6.0 innings in the contest, allowing five hits and two runs (both unearned) with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Kailyn Packard pitched one inning with two strikeouts.

The Panthers will face the winner of Indiana State--Murray State on Friday at 1 p.m. in the MVC semifinals.

Linescore Northern Iowa 6, Drake 2 Drake;000;020;0 — 2;5;1 UNI;100;212;0 — 6;7;1 Mackenzie Hupke, Emma Dighton (2) and Skylar Rigby. Samantha Heyer, Kailyn Packard (7) and Alexis Pupillo. WP—Heyer. LP—Hupke. 2B—UNI: Sanders, Kelley. HR—UNI: Pupillo 2, Dodge.