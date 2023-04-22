NORMAL, Ill. – Alexis Pupillo scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth and Daryn Lamprecht blased a two-run home run in the seventh as Northern Iowa took a Missouri Valley Conference series opener from Illinois State Friday.

In a battle of two of the top three teams in the MVC, the Panthers strengthened their league-lead with a 6-3 win.

Pupillo drove in two runs, and Brooke Snider blasted her eighth home run of the season in the fifth inning.

Samantha Heyer won her 19th game of the season going six innings and striking out six before Kailyn Packard pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save.

The Panthers improved to 28-11 overall and 17-1 in league play.

UNI and Illinois State was scheduled to continue their series today and finish it Sunday at Noon.