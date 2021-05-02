 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball: UNI takes series from first place Redbirds
0 comments
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College softball: UNI takes series from first place Redbirds

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL, Ill. — Northern Iowa secured a series win over first place Illinois State in convincing fashion Sunday afternoon at Marian Kneer Stadium.

The Panthers erupted for six runs in the top half of the fifth inning and defeated Illinois State, 8-0, due to the mercy rule after five.

Kamryn Shaffer, Madison Parks and Adara Opiola each drove in runs, while UNI benefited from two errors and three walks in the fifth.

Prior to the Panthers’ big inning, Shaffer hit a home run in the second inning and Sammey Bunch drove in Sammy Moss with a sacrifice fly.

UNI ace Kailyn Packard improved to 18-5 by holding Illinois State to three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. The Panthers’ offense finished this game with eight hits.

With the victory, UNI (27-17, 17-7 Missouri Valley Conference) remains in contention with Illinois State (28-9, 14-5) for the league’s regular season title. The Panthers conclude conference play with a weekend home series against fourth place Southern Illinois at Robinson-Dresser Complex.

Illinois State finishes with a series at last place Valparaiso.

UNI 8, Illinois State 0

UNI 020 06 — 8 8 0

Illinois State 000 00 — 0 3 2

Kailyn Packard and Emmy Wells. Mack Leonard and Brittney LaFountaine. 2B—Sammey Bunch, Daryn Lamprecht (UNI). HR—Kamryn Shaffer (UNI).

+2 
UNI logo 2014
+2 
Kamryn Shaffer

Shaffer
+2 
Kailyn Packard

Packard

 Courtesy Photo

UNI 8, Illinois State 0

UNI;020;06 - 8;8;0

Illinois State;000;00 - 0;3;2

Kailyn Packard and Emmy Wells. Mack Leonard and Brittney LaFountaine. 2B - Sammey Bunch, Daryn Lamprecht (UNI). HR - Kamryn Shaffer (UNI).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Steve Batterson discusses NFL draft prospects for Iowa Hawkeyes and Quad-City players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
UNI socks five home runs in 14-6 rout of Bradley
Softball

UNI socks five home runs in 14-6 rout of Bradley

  • Updated

UNI (24-16 overall, 14-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference) jumped on Bradley early with four runs in the first inning and after the Braves closed to within 7-6 after four and half, the Panthers finished the game with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News