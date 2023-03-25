CHICAGO – Northern Iowa improved to 16-9 overall and 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a doubleheader sweep of Illinois-Chicago Friday.

The Panthers won the first game 8-1, and then took the second game 9-1.

In the opener Mya Dodge went 4-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs as UNI had 11 hits. Alexis Pupillo went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs, two runs and two walks, and Hannah Kelley collected a pair of hits and drove in two for the Panthers.

Pupillo and Dodge each had doubles.

Winning pitcher Kailyn Packard and reliever Anna Wischnowski scattered seven UIC hits and struck out six. Packard earned the win to improve to 6-3.

In the nightcap, Dodge drove in five runs, including a two-run triple. Kylee Sanders scored three times.

Inside the circle, Samantha Heyer dominated allowing just one hit while striking out eight in the five inning game.

UNI is back in action Sunday against UIC in a 1 p.m. first pitch.