CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa closed out its weekend series against Bradley with a pair of wins, Sunday.

The Panthers needed extra innings in the first leg of the doubleheader to seal a come-from-behind victory.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, first basewoman Daryn Lamprecht broke the Braves’ shutout with an RBI double to left center field. During the next at-bat, shortstop Kylee Sanders smoked another double to the same spot to pull UNI within one of Bradley. Catcher Alexis Pupillo completed the comeback with a single to shallow right, driving in Sanders and forcing the game into extra innings.

After Bradley stranded two in the top of the eighth inning, UNI second basewoman and Columbus Catholic product Taylor Hogan clubbed the walk-off winner, a solo home run over the wall in left field, with two outs to give UNI the 5-4 win.

The Panthers wasted no time in the second leg of the doubleheader, jumping ahead 3-0 in the first inning on four hits. Pupillo and center fielder Mya Dodge hit a pair of two-run home runs, one at-bat apart, in the bottom of the second to push the UNI lead to 7-0.

UNI added another six runs in the bottom of the third as Makenna Kuper and Sanders reached home safely on back-to-back bases-loaded walks. Brooke Snider and Addison McElrath picked up RBIs while Hogan drove in two more to put UNI ahead 13-0 after three.

The onslaught continued in the fourth as UNI added another five runs. Hogan picked up another RBI. McElrath drove in two more runs on a double which nearly cleared the left field wall. Ellie Owen drove in the final two runs with a double to right center.

With a 9-0 win on Saturday, the Panthers earned a 3-0 series sweep over the Braves and pushed their record to 20-10 overall and 10-0 in Missouri Valley Conference action.