 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball: UNI splits with Lipscomb
0 comments
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College softball: UNI splits with Lipscomb

{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE – Sammey Bunch homered in both games as the Northern Iowa softball team split a doubleheader with Lipscomb Wednesday.

The Panthers dropped the opener 9-1 as Bunch’s two-out solo home run in the first was the only offense UNI could generate.

In the night cap, Kailyn Packard tossed a complete game allowing only six hits. Packard walked none and struck out 10 batters.

In a 1-1 game in the fifth, Bunch socked her fifth home run of the season scoring Taylor Hogan in front of her for the game winning runs.

Sammy Moss was 2-for-3 with RBI in the game additionally, and Kamryn Shaffer scored UNI’s first run.

UNI plays in the Samford Tournament Friday against Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.

Linescores

First game

No. Iowa 100 000 – 1 7 0

Lipscomb 210 303 – 9 12 2

Samantha Heyer, Hannah Kelley (2), Hailey Sanders (4) and Emmy Wells. Breana Burke and Kamrie Rich. 2B – Lis: Turner, Giarrizzo. 3B — Lis: Rich. HR –UNI: Bunch. Lis: Rich.

Second game

No. Iowa 000 120 0 — 3 6 1

Lipscomb 100 000 0 — 1 6 0

Kailin Packard and Wells. Laine Barefoot and Rich. 2B – UNI: Moss. HR – UNI: Bunch.

Sammey Bunch 2019

Bunch

Linescores

First game

No. Iowa;100;000 – 1;7;0

Lipscomb;210;303 – 9;12;2

Samantha Heyer, Hannah Kelley (2), Hailey Sanders (4) and Emmy Wells. Breana Burke and Kamrie Rich. 2B – Lis: Turner, Giarrizzo.  3B -- Lis: Rich. HR –UNI: Bunch. Lis: Rich.

Second game

No. Iowa;000;120;0  --  3;6;1

Lipscomb;100;000;0  --  1;6;0

Kailin Packard and Wells. Laine Barefoot and Rich. 2B – UNI: Moss. HR – UNI: Bunch.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Young Panther team set for season opener
Softball

Young Panther team set for season opener

The Panthers will play Butler at 1:30 p.m. and Iowa State at 3:45 Friday. On Saturday, UNI will face South Dakota State (5 p.m.) and Nebraska-Omaha (7:15 p.m.) before closing out the tournament against UNO at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News