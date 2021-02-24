College softball: UNI splits with Lipscomb

NASHVILLE – Sammey Bunch homered in both games as the Northern Iowa softball team split a doubleheader with Lipscomb Wednesday.
The Panthers dropped the opener 9-1 as Bunch’s two-out solo home run in the first was the only offense UNI could generate.
In the night cap, Kailyn Packard tossed a complete game allowing only six hits. Packard walked none and struck out 10 batters.
In a 1-1 game in the fifth, Bunch socked her fifth home run of the season scoring Taylor Hogan in front of her for the game winning runs.
Sammy Moss was 2-for-3 with RBI in the game additionally, and Kamryn Shaffer scored UNI’s first run.
UNI plays in the Samford Tournament Friday against Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.
Linescores
First game
No. Iowa 100 000 – 1 7 0
Lipscomb 210 303 – 9 12 2
Samantha Heyer, Hannah Kelley (2), Hailey Sanders (4) and Emmy Wells. Breana Burke and Kamrie Rich. 2B – Lis: Turner, Giarrizzo. 3B — Lis: Rich. HR –UNI: Bunch. Lis: Rich.
Second game
No. Iowa 000 120 0 — 3 6 1
Lipscomb 100 000 0 — 1 6 0
Kailin Packard and Wells. Laine Barefoot and Rich. 2B – UNI: Moss. HR – UNI: Bunch.
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
