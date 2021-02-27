College softball: UNI splits pair at Samford Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Emmy Wells blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Northern Iowa softball team to a 9-6 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday in the Samford Invitational.

ULM had scored in the top half of the inning to take a 6-5 lead, before the Panthers mounted their comeback.

Emma Valanis singled to center to score Sammy Moss to tie it before Daryn Lamprecht singlet to put two runners on base and bring Wells to the plate.

Wells blasted left the park in dead center. It was the freshman’s second home run of the season.

Sammey Bunch, Kamryn Shaffer, Valanis, Lamprecht, and Wells all collected two hits in the game, and Brooke Snider went 3-for-3 as UNI banged out 13 hits.

Valanis and Shaffer also hit home runs. Shaffer hit a 2-run shot in the first as part of a four-run inning, and Valanis hammered one in the sixth.

The Panthers dropped their nightcap, 9-2, to Samford. Taylor Hogan’s two-run double in the fourth was the only runs produced by UNI (4-5).

The Panthers close the tournament with a game against ULM today at 11 a.m.

Linescores

UNI 9, ULM 6