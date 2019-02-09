Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa bounced back from a loss to start the day by defeating Toledo 5-0 Friday night at the UNI-Dome Classic softball tournament.

Southeast Missouri State handled the Panthers 5-1 in the first game of the day with the help of four extra-base hits. Olivia Brooks and Jenny Kohl had two hits each for UNI.

The Panthers got an outstanding pitching effort from Emma Olejniczak against Toledo. She scattered five singles over seven innings. UNI provided a pair of runs in the third on Sammey Bunch's two-run home run and three more in the fourth on a two-run double by Brittney Krodinger and an RBI single by Brooks.

Krodinger finished 3-for-4 while Bunch and Brooks had two hits each.

