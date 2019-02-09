CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa bounced back from a loss to start the day by defeating Toledo 5-0 Friday night at the UNI-Dome Classic softball tournament.
Southeast Missouri State handled the Panthers 5-1 in the first game of the day with the help of four extra-base hits. Olivia Brooks and Jenny Kohl had two hits each for UNI.
The Panthers got an outstanding pitching effort from Emma Olejniczak against Toledo. She scattered five singles over seven innings. UNI provided a pair of runs in the third on Sammey Bunch's two-run home run and three more in the fourth on a two-run double by Brittney Krodinger and an RBI single by Brooks.
Krodinger finished 3-for-4 while Bunch and Brooks had two hits each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.