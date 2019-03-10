MURRAY, Ky. -- Sammey Bunch had a big day at the plate as Northern Iowa salvaged a split of a pair of softball games at the Murray State Racer Classic.
UNI fell to Purdue-Ft. Wayne 8-2 before defeating Murray State 10-7 in nine innings.
Purdue-Fort Wayne (5-8) jumped on Panther pitcher Brooke Craig for five runs in the second inning. UNI got within 5-2 after three innings, but no closer. Bunch was 2-for-3.
In the nightcap, UNI wiped out a 2-0 deficit with a five-run third inning, but Murray State rallied to tie it in the fifth. Both teams scored a single run in the seventh, but the Racers couldn't match the Panthers' four-run ninth.
Bunch was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, Courtney Krodinger had a home run and four RBIs and Ashley Chesser also homered.
UNI (8-8) is scheduled to play Purdue-Ft. Wayne and Samford Monday.
