JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Northern Iowa bounced back from a loss to defeat Jacksonville in its first outdoor softball games of the season Friday at the Jacksonville Invitational.
College of Charleston blanked the Panthers 4-0 in the first game of the day. UNI had just four singles over the seven-inning contest.
In game two, the Panthers put five runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Sammey Bunch had an RBI triple, Ashley Chesser smashed a two-run double and Kamryn Shaffer added a sacrifice fly.
UNI made it 6-0 in the third on an RBI hit by Brittney Krodinger. Emma Olejniczak went the distance in the pitching circle, allowing just four hits and one earned run.
The Panthers play College of Charleston and North Florida Saturday afternoon.
