College softball: UNI salvages win over Missouri State
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College softball: UNI salvages win over Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Daryn Lamprecht doubled home the final go-ahead run in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon as Northern Iowa secured a 7-6 Missouri Valley Conference softball victory at Missouri State.

UNI (10-12) bounced back after being swept by Missouri State (11-9) in Saturday's series-opening doubleheader. The Panthers strung together nine hits with Lamprecht, Emmy Wells and Faith Standerski each recording two-hit games.

A two-run double by Kamryn Schaffer capped a four-run fifth inning that gave UNI a 6-3 advantage before Missouri State tied the game on Alex Boze's two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. 

Panther ace Kailyn Packard pitched the final 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to improve her record to 7-3. 

UNI 7, Missouri State 6

UNI;200;041;0 - 7;9;0

Missouri St.;300;030;0 - 6;7;1

Erica Oler, Hailey Sanders (2), Kailyn Packard (5) and Emmy Wells. Madison Hunsaker, Gracie Johnson (4), Steffany Dickerson (5) and Darian Frost. WP - Packard (7-3). LP - Dickerson (4-5). 2B - Daryn Lamprecht, Kamryn Shaffer (UNI), Daphne Plummer, Madison Hunsaker, Alex Boze (MSU). 3B - Olivia Krehbiel (MSU). HR - Boze (MSU).

