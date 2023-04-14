CEDAR FALLS — The secret is out.

According to Northern Iowa head softball coach Ryan Jacobs, Mya Dodge’s reputation precedes her as a top softball talent in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“She competes,” Jacobs said. “And, competes all the time…Her batting practices this week have been definitely underperforming in her eyes. She has walked out of there really frustrated. It has not worried her. It has not gotten under her skin…when she puts the uniform on she is going to compete.”

In a Friday doubleheader against Southern Illinois, Dodge hit four home runs, a double and collected 10 RBIs to help lead the Panthers to a pair of wins. When asked whether she had had a day like at the plate before, Dodge joked that she had had weeks like that, but not days.

“It definitely feels good,” Dodge said. “Whenever you have a good day on offense—everybody is getting the bats going—I was not just focused on what I was doing, but everybody else was hitting bombs too.”

Early in the season, Dodge voiced her displeasure with her start to the season after hitting just four home runs in non-conference action and just three multi-hit games. However, since the start of the conference season, Dodge’s hitting returned to—and in some cases, surpassed—the standard she set for herself a year ago.

“I think it is just all a mentality,” Dodge said. “I started off trying to do exactly what I did last year, trying to one up myself. Once, I realized that was not going to happen or was not going to happen with that mindset, I fixed that. Now, I am seeing the ball well and I have definitely fixed my mentality.”

“We talk about hitting doubles all the time. I am just trying to hit doubles, get on base, find any way I can to help my team out.”

When it comes to sustaining success during a doubleheader, Dodge’s strategy is pretty simple.

“I just find the snacks,” Dodge said. “I find the snacks, drink some water. No matter how good or bad I did in the first game, I just try and forget about it. Flush it. Approach it like a brand new game.”