CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa senior Kailyn Packard’s reputation precedes her.

As a two-time First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree and 2021 MVC Pitcher of the Year, Packard surprised few when she opened the Panthers final regular season meeting against the Drake Bulldogs with six strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

Following an 11-2 UNI win over Drake on Tuesday, Packard said her reputation can be detrimental at times.

“Everyone knows — in the Valley — what pitches I throw,” Packard said. “You kind of saw that in the fourth inning. They jumped on. I did not adjust quick enough, but after that I started tunneling my pitches, changing speeds a little more. That is what led to my success this game.”

“What has been a challenging, but rewarding part of this MVC season is getting challenged early with teams knowing what pitches I throw and when and then having to adjust.”

As Packard mentioned, Drake managed to break the shutout in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs on four hits. However, Packard bounced right back with two more strikeouts and a three up, three down fifth inning.

Packard closed out the contest with nine strikeouts in six innings of work. The game served as a microcosm of what Packard has faced in her third season in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“It is no secret—my beginning of the year this year was not my best,” Packard said. “I have had to make a lot of adjustments, work really hard on my game.”

UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs called it a “good thing” for the Panthers that Packard and fellow ace Samantha Heyer look to be in top form heading into the postseason.

“KP has been coming on strong lately,” Jacobs said. “They are starting to click together. Once that really happens, that will give our team even that much more confidence going into the conference tournament.”

Photos: UNI softball vs. Drake, April 25 SBall UNI vs. Drake 1 SBall UNI vs. Drake 2 SBall UNI vs. Drake 3 SBall UNI vs. Drake 4 SBall UNI vs. Drake 5 SBall UNI vs. Drake 6 SBall UNI vs. Drake 7 SBall UNI vs. Drake 8