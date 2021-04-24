College softball: UNI overcomes slow start, salvages DH split with Bradley

“Seeing that out of my D was huge because I knew I could just throw it and trust it and they had my back,” Packard said.

Bradley didn’t have much of a chance down the stretch as Packard struck out four of the final five hitters. The UNI starter finished with seven strikeouts versus one walk and scattered six hits.

UNI’s offense missed opportunities to keep pace with Bradley early in the opener before scoring one run in each of the final three innings. The Braves went up 6-0 when Camryn Monteer plated three with a two-out single in the fourth inning. The Panthers had the tying at the plate in the seventh before a grounder to shortstop gave Braves starting pitcher Grace French a complete-game victory.

Lamprecht delivered for UNI's offense with a two-run opposite field homer to right with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Sammey Bunch doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Emmy Wells in the third inning. Madison Parks added a hustle double on hit to shallow left in the fifth before coming home on a double to center by Wells.

“In the second game we made adjustments offensively a lot quicker,” Jacobs said. “We just really kind of came out flat in that first game.”