College softball: UNI opens with shutout over Valparaiso

CEDAR FALLS - Kailyn Packard and Samantha Heyer threw a combined three-hit shutout Saturday afternoon as Northern Iowa secured a 9-0 win over Valparaiso at Robinson-Dresser Complex.
UNI (16-13, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference) opened this weekend series with with six runs in the first inning.
Panther leadoff hitter Sammey Bunch finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sammy Moss added a home run to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. Madison Parks finished 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Packard worked the first four innings and scattered three hits before Heyer pitched a perfect fifth inning.
The series continues Sunday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.
UNI 9, Valparaiso 0
Valparaiso;000;00 - 0;3;1
UNI;610;2x - 9;8;1
Caitlyn Kowalski, Madison Wathen (4) and Lauren Kehlenbrink. Kailyn Packard, Samantha Heyer (5) and Emmy Wells.
HR - Sammy Moss (UNI). 2B - Wells (UNI).
