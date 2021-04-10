 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball: UNI opens with shutout over Valparaiso
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College softball: UNI opens with shutout over Valparaiso

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS - Kailyn Packard and Samantha Heyer threw a combined three-hit shutout Saturday afternoon as Northern Iowa secured a 9-0 win over Valparaiso at Robinson-Dresser Complex.

UNI (16-13, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference) opened this weekend series with with six runs in the first inning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Panther leadoff hitter Sammey Bunch finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sammy Moss added a home run to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. Madison Parks finished 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Packard worked the first four innings and scattered three hits before Heyer pitched a perfect fifth inning.

The series continues Sunday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

Sammey Bunch 2019

Bunch

UNI 9, Valparaiso 0

Valparaiso;000;00 - 0;3;1

UNI;610;2x - 9;8;1

Caitlyn Kowalski, Madison Wathen (4) and Lauren Kehlenbrink. Kailyn Packard, Samantha Heyer (5) and Emmy Wells.

HR - Sammy Moss (UNI). 2B - Wells (UNI).

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News