CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa softball team said goodbye to three seniors on Sunday.

UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs described the trio as “all special in a different way.”

“They have all earned everything they have gotten here at UNI,” Jacobs said. “[They] set the tone for the program in a different way.”

The UNI softball class of 2023 includes:

Kailyn Packard | Pitcher | Beloit, Wisconsin

A member of the Panthers for three seasons, Packard joined UNI out of the transfer portal after spending her first two collegiate seasons at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

The 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and two-time All-MVC First Team honoree said she has to regrets on her decision to transfer to UNI. According to Packard, her time at UNI turned her into a competitor in the circle and in life.

“[The last three years at UNI] mean everything,” Packard said. “I did not only grow as a pitcher, but I grew as a person. The coaching staff here really pushes you to be the best version of yourself.”

Packard’s competitiveness allowed her to step into a role immediately upon her arrival in Cedar Falls according to Jacobs.

“She is just competitive,” Jacob said. “When she came in two years, our team was missing—we were missing someone who could lead and show how to compete. But, also we needed someone in the circle at that point.”

“Her competitveness—people were feeding off of it. They saw how successful she was playing that way.”

Brooke Snider | Infielder | Rhodes, Iowa

Another transfer, Snider joined UNI in 2021 after two seasons with Indian Hills Community College. Snider said she feels her career played out exactly as she hoped.

“This was the perfect career for me,” Snider said. “It was just everything that I could ask for. I am definitely not who I was when I got here…To continue to strive and push for the best that I could be is what any person, in their career, would ask for.”

Jacobs described Snider as a fiery member of the panthers who never shied from hard working or telling it like it is.

“Brooke is an easy one for me,” Jacobs said. “She comes from a farming family. Hard work is not something she is ever going to shy away from or feel like she should not have to do. She is not afraid to pick up a rake and she probably has the flattest, most level fielding area on the field…That is what makes her who she is.”

Hannah Kelley | Pitcher/Infielder | Davenport, Iowa

A member of the Panthers for five seasons, Kelley provided the versatility to play virtually anywhere on the field, earning a spot on the 2021 MVC All-Tournament Team.

“UNI has meant everything to me these last five years,” Kelley said. “I think it really helped me grow up as a person. It did a lot for me and made me into the person I am today.”

Jacobs added that Kelley, much like her versatile skillset, led the Panthers with a do-it-all mentality.

“Hannah Kelley—she is just that ‘Tell me that I cannot do something and I will prove you wrong’ type mentality,” Jacobs said. “There is nothing that she does not think she can handle. There is nothing she cannot think she can do. She is a great leader. Once she sees what needs to be done, she makes sure that it gets done.”