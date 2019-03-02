STILLWATER -- Northern Iowa struggled in the pitching circle and dropped both its games Saturday at the Tulsa/Oklahoma State Invitational softball tournament.
The Panthers fell to McNeese State 7-5, then suffered a 12-0 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State.
UNI took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against McNeese State (8-11), but then surrendered six unanswered runs.
The Panthers, who committed four errors, trailed 7-2 before Courtney Krodinger doubled home a run and two more scored on fielder's choices in the bottom of the seventh.
Krodinger finished 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for UNI.
Oklahoma State (14-5) smashed four doubles and four home runs in its five-inning rout of the Panthers. UNI had just two hits -- singles by Brittney Krodinger and Olivia Brooks.
Now 7-7, the Panthers play Seattle at 9 a.m. and then meet Oklahoma State again at noon Sunday.
