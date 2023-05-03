IOWA CITY — Northern Iowa recorded runs in just one inning, but that is all the Panthers needed, beating Iowa, 4-2, on Wednesday.

Five hits including three doubles in the top of the fourth powered the (35-11, 11-5) Panthers to the road win over the (30-23, 10-10) Hawkeyes.

UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs said he like the intensity of his team and the postseason atmosphere of the game, but added he felt the Panthers, who committed four errors, got lucky to earn the win.

“I liked the intensity, I liked the postseason feel, I liked the postseason mentality,” Jacobs said. “We knew we needed that [atmosphere]. We had a great opportunity going up against a really good team to create that atmosphere for us.”

“The thing we need to get better at is cleaning up our defense…We gave them a lot of extra opportunities. You are not going to always get out of a game like that when you have four errors. We have to do a better job…I would say we got lucky tonight.”

After no hits through one and a half innings, Iowa broke the scoreless gridlock.

Tory Bennett led the bottom of the second off with an outfield single. UNI right fielder Sammy Moss attempted to make the play on the first hop, but misjudged the bounce, allowing Bennett to advance to third. Grace Banes drove Bennett home on the next at-bat on a ground out to UNI shortstop Kylee Sanders.

The Panthers did not manage their first hit until the first at-bat of the fourth inning, a ground ball up the middle that just reached the outfield as shortstop Kylee Sanders reached first base.

Sanders hit sparked the Panthers bats as UNI erupted for four runs on five hits in the top of the fourth. According to Sanders, a small adjustment in her approach at the plate allowed her to put the ball in play.

“I was a little bit too early my first at-bat,” Sanders said. “So, I made that adjustment of taking my time and letting the ball get a little deeper. It was not the hardest hit in the world, but I still found a gap. That is kind of my job.”

“One thing sparks [us] and it is like a domino effect for us. The big thing is our intent and making sure we have a plan at the plate. Once we do, we find success.”

Down to their last out with runners on first and second, Addison McElrath put UNI on the board with a well hit double to the gap in left center field, scoring Mya Dodge and Madison Parks.

“Kylee did a good job finding a way on base,” McElrath said. “We build off each other. We knew we were going to make adjustments the second time through…I was trying my best to hit the ball in the air and hit it hard.”

Taylor Hogan made it a 3-1 lead with another double to the gap in left center field.

Brooke Snider capped off the Panthers big inning with a third consecutive double down the first base line to make it a 4-1 Panthers lead.

Iowa responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth on a Banes single. Parks took a second Hawkeye run off the board during the next at-bat with an excellent play in center field. The UNI centerfielder played a Tristin Doster line drive single on the first bounce and made the throw to home in time to catch Banes attempting to go second to home.

Parks’ throw came back in the bottom of the seventh when she managed to hold Iowa junior Brylee Klosterman at third without needing to throw home.

“She set the tone with throwing that runner out early,” Jacobs said. “She also did a great job of deking that runner, making them think that she was going to throw to the plate.”

“I asked her, I said ‘You are not going to throw that?’ and she was like ‘No, I was just making sure she thought I was going to.’ She made a good decision there.”

Panthers ace and two-time First Team MVC honoree Kailyn Packard closed out the win with three strikeouts in three scoreless innings pitched. In addition to Packard, two other Panthers pitched in the contest. Samantha Heyer started, pitching 2.0 innings with three strikeouts. Anna Wischnowski pitched the middle two innings for UNI, striking out one.

“They are all different and they all bring something different to the table,” Jacobs said. “That was what kept a really good offense off balance just enough. They still were able to get their hits and score their runs, but they kept them off balance.”

According to Jacobs, the win, UNI’s 35th of the season, affords the Panthers a taste of the intensity of the postseason as they near the conclusion of the regular season.

“The Valley is very intense,” Jacob said. “People would say we walked through it. I think we had challenges every single game…Elevating the intensity and the importance of every single play and every opportunity is what we need going into the conference tournament.”

“Hopefully, we can get some more of that this weekend and be ready to go down in Carbondale.”

The Panthers close out the regular season with a weekend series against the Evansville Purple Aces at home. First pitch for game one on Friday is set for 5 p.m.

UNI clinched the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title and the top seed in the MVC tournament last weekend with a sweep of Valparaiso and a Missouri State loss to Indiana State on Sunday.

The Panthers will open the MVC tournament, facing the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 8 game, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Coverage will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

UNI 4, Iowa 2

UNI 000 400 0—4 7 4

Iowa 010 100 0—2 6 1

Samantha Heyer, Anna Wischnowski (3), Kailyn Packard (5) and Alexis Pupillo. Denali Loecker, Jalen Adams (4) and Skylinn Pogue. WP—Wishnowski. LP—Loecker. 2B—UNI: McElrath, Hogan, Snider. Iowa: X.