{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A pair of big innings propelled Northern Iowa to a series sweep of Valparaiso Sunday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

The Panthers scored five times in the third and six more times in the fifth to etch out a 11-3, five-inning mercy rule win over the Crusaders.

Sammey Bunch led off the third with her 16th home run of the season, and her third of the weekend. She now is four home runs shy of matching UNI’s career mark for home runs (30). Bunch is now batting .442 and has driven in 44 runs.

UNI’s six-run fifth was highlighted by Brittney Krodinger’s grand slam. Emma Valainis drove in three runs, and scored twice. Tianna Drahn was 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.

The Panthers (20-16 overall, 11-5 in Missouri Valley Conference) also took advantage of 10 walks issued by Valparaiso pitchers.

Brooke Craig earned the win for UNI to improve to 5-2.

The Panthers play at Iowa State Tuesday at 4 p.m., before returning home for a three-game series with Bradley that begins Friday at Noon with doubleheader.

UNI 11, Valparaiso 3

Valparaiso 003 00 — 3 7 1

No. Iowa 005 06 — 11 8 1

Emily Richardson, Jenna Edwards (1) and Taylor Tonoian. Brooke Craig, Erica Oler(5). WP — Craig (5-2). LP — Edwards (4-12). Save — Oler (1). 2B — UNI: Opiola. HR — Valpo: Anderson. UNI: B. Krodinger, Bunch.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments