 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball: UNI extends win streak with blowout victory over Iowa State
0 comments
breaking top story
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College softball: UNI extends win streak with blowout victory over Iowa State

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- While temperatures have plummeted over the past week, Sammey Bunch and the University of Northern Iowa softball team is showing no signs of cooling down.

Bunch led off with a home run and finished with a walk-off triple as UNI secured a 10-2 mercy rule victory over Iowa State Wednesday afternoon at Robinson-Dresser Complex.

The reigning Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, Bunch went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

UNI (19-13) has now won its last seven games and scored at least nine runs in each of those contests. This victory avenged a 12-2 loss to Iowa State during the season-opening tournament inside the UNI-Dome on Feb. 12.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cyclones fell to 23-16.

Wednesday's game was thrilling at the start. Bunch pulled a towering leadoff home run into the wind down the left field line for her 18th home run of the season. Adara Opiola nearly followed with a home run to center field, but Iowa State's Sykler Ramos elevated over the fence to rob her with a highlight reel catch.

The Panthers added a second run in the first inning after Brooke Snider doubled and scored on a single by Ellie Owen. Bunch ended the game for UNI in the bottom of the sixth inning with a bases-loaded triple.

UNI pitcher Hailey Saunders worked all six innings for her first win of the season. The freshman from Grandview struck out four and walked three while scattering five hits.

The Panthers tagged Iowa State relief pitcher Ellie Spelhaug for seven earned runs. Owen and Sammy Moss each finished with two hits for UNI. 

+1 
Sammey Bunch 2019

Bunch
+1 
Hailey Sanders

Sanders

 Courtesy Photo

UNI 10, Iowa State 2

Iowa State;001;100 - 2;5;1

UNI;220;105 - 10;11;1

Karlie Charles, Ellie Spelhaug (2), Shannon Mortimer (6) and Mikayla Ramos. Hailey Sanders and Emmy Wells. WP - Sanders (1-1). LP - Charles (10-7). 2B - Carli Spelhaug, Sami Williams (ISU), Brooke Snider, Emma Valainis (UNI). 3B - Sammey Bunch (UNI). HR - Sammey Bunch.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News