College softball: UNI extends win streak with blowout victory over Iowa State

CEDAR FALLS -- While temperatures have plummeted over the past week, Sammey Bunch and the University of Northern Iowa softball team is showing no signs of cooling down.

Bunch led off with a home run and finished with a walk-off triple as UNI secured a 10-2 mercy rule victory over Iowa State Wednesday afternoon at Robinson-Dresser Complex.

The reigning Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, Bunch went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

UNI (19-13) has now won its last seven games and scored at least nine runs in each of those contests. This victory avenged a 12-2 loss to Iowa State during the season-opening tournament inside the UNI-Dome on Feb. 12.

The Cyclones fell to 23-16.

Wednesday's game was thrilling at the start. Bunch pulled a towering leadoff home run into the wind down the left field line for her 18th home run of the season. Adara Opiola nearly followed with a home run to center field, but Iowa State's Sykler Ramos elevated over the fence to rob her with a highlight reel catch.

The Panthers added a second run in the first inning after Brooke Snider doubled and scored on a single by Ellie Owen. Bunch ended the game for UNI in the bottom of the sixth inning with a bases-loaded triple.