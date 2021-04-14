College softball: UNI extends win streak with blowout victory over Iowa State

CEDAR FALLS -- While temperatures have plummeted over the past week, Sammey Bunch and the University of Northern Iowa softball team is showing no signs of cooling down.
Bunch led off with a home run and finished with a walk-off triple as UNI secured a 10-2 mercy rule victory over Iowa State Wednesday afternoon at Robinson-Dresser Complex.
The reigning Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, Bunch went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
UNI (19-13) has now won its last seven games and scored at least nine runs in each of those contests. This victory avenged a 12-2 loss to Iowa State during the season-opening tournament inside the UNI-Dome on Feb. 12.
The Cyclones fell to 23-16.
Wednesday's game was thrilling at the start. Bunch pulled a towering leadoff home run into the wind down the left field line for her 18th home run of the season. Adara Opiola nearly followed with a home run to center field, but Iowa State's Sykler Ramos elevated over the fence to rob her with a highlight reel catch.
The Panthers added a second run in the first inning after Brooke Snider doubled and scored on a single by Ellie Owen. Bunch ended the game for UNI in the bottom of the sixth inning with a bases-loaded triple.
UNI pitcher Hailey Saunders worked all six innings for her first win of the season. The freshman from Grandview struck out four and walked three while scattering five hits.