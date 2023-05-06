CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa Panthers (37-11, 25-1 MVC) extended their fourth-in-the-nation winning streak to 16 games with an 8-0 win over Evansville (22-30, 8-18 MVC), Saturday.

The Panthers trail only Oklahoma (39), Boston University (26) and UCLA (23) in terms of active winning streaks.

UNI wasted no time defending its home field as Madison Parks connected on a sacrifice fly to center field and Mya Dodge hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, making it 2-0 UNI.

The Panthers added five runs in the bottom of the second to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

Sammy Moss scored from second base on a Kylee Sanders single to center field. Parks scored two more runs with a double to center field, raising her RBI count to three. Dodge added another RBI as Sanders reached home on a ground out to the Purple Aces second baseman Sydney Kalonihea.

Leading 5-0 with two outs, UNI added two more runs, both unearned, as Parks scored on an error from Kalonihea and Addison McElrath came home on a wild pitch.

Pitcher Anna Wischnowski held the Purple Aces in 4.2 innings of work, allowing just three hits and striking out six batters with only one walk.

Wishnowski's play in the circle allowed Northern Iowa to close out the game in just five innings as UNI reached the mercy rule of eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hailey Sanders pitched the final out of the top of the fifth.

Singles from Brooke Snider and Moss allowed Maggie Erpelding, who pinch ran for Snider, to advance to third base with no outs.

Daryn Lamprecht flew out to center field on the Panthers third at-bat of the inning which gave Erpelding enough time to tag up and score the game-winning run to close out the win.

The Panthers closed out the game with eight runs on eight hits and no errors while the Purple Aces managed no runs on three hits with two errors.

The Panthers close out the regular season with Senior Day against the Purple Aces on Sunday. First pitch on Sunday is set for noon.

UNI clinched the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title and the top seed in the MVC tournament last weekend with a sweep of Valparaiso and a Missouri State loss to Indiana State on Sunday.

The Panthers will open the MVC tournament, facing the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 8 game, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Coverage will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

Linescore Northern Iowa 8, Evansville 0 UE;000;00X;X - 0;3;2 UNI;250;01X;X - 8;8;0 Mikayla Jolly, Erin Kleffman (3) and Taylor Howe, Kaylee Lawson (3). Anna Wischnowski, Hailey Sanders (5) and Alexis Pupillo. WP - Wischnowski. LP - Jolly. 2B - UNI: Pupillo, Parks. HR - UNI: Dodge.

Photos: Northern Iowa beats Evansville, 8-0 UNI SBall vs. Evansville 1 UNI SBall vs. Evansville 2 UNI SBall vs. Evansville 3 UNI SBall vs. Evansville 4 UNI SBall vs. Evansville 5