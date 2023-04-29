CEDAR FALLS — The (34-11, 23-1) Northern Iowa Panthers just keep winning.

The Panthers add to their Missouri Valley Conference-leading 13-game win streak with a 9-0, five-inning victory over (8-37, 4-20) Valparaiso on Saturday.

The Panthers set five new program season records with the win. The 2023 UNI Panthers know own records in runs scored (313), doubles (84), home runs (68), batters struck out (387), and conference wins (23) in a season. UNI also captured at least a share of the MVC Regular Season title on Saturday which marks the earliest clinch of a regular season conference title for the Panthers since 2012.

Redshirt junior Samantha Heyer opened the game by striking out the first four Beacons batters.

Meanwhile, the Panthers lineup continued to mash as Madison Parks put UNI on the board in the bottom of the first with a RBI triple. Addison McElrath added an RBI single in the inning to give the Panthers a quick 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning from both teams, UNI went right back to work.

Sophomore Mya Dodge opened the bottom of the third inning with a lead-off, solo home run to put UNI head 3-0.

Two at-bats later, Brooke Snider blasted a three-run home run to hand the Panthers a 6-0 lead with zero outs in the frame. UNI took a 7-0 lead on a Daryn Lamprecht single which scored pinch runner Gretta Hartz from second. Lamprecht scored on the next at-bat as Kylee Sanders hit a sacrifice fly to left field.

Dodge bookended the scoring in the bottom of the third as she grounded out, scoring Alexis Pupillo from third in the process.

Once the dust settled on the third, the Panthers led 9-0 after five hits, seven runs and a Valpo error.

Heyer lost her no-hit bid in the top of the fourth as Valpo junior Regi Hecker singeld to left center to lead off the inning. Heyer took care of the next three Valpo batters with a pair of strikeouts and by forcing a ground out to Snider at third.

Kailyn Packard replaced Heyer for the final inning, ending Heyer’s day in the circle with eight strikeouts across four scoreless innings with one hit allowed.

Packard took down the final three Valpo batters in order to give UNI the win via mercy rule.

Up next, UNI head to Iowa City for its final non-conference game of the season on Wednesday. The Panthers face the (28-22, 8-10) Iowa Hawkeyes in their final road game of the regular season. First pitch from Bob Pearl Softball Field is set for 5 p.m.

UNI rounds out its regular season slate next weekend in a series against the Evansville Purple Aces at home. Evansville currently sits in eighth place in the MVC standings with a 7-15 conference record and own a 21-27 overall record. If the Panthers take at least two games from the Aces, UNI will close out the year winning each of its conference series.

The Panthers will clinch sole possession of the MVC regular season crown with one UNI win over Evansville or a Missouri State loss in any of its final four conference games.

The MVC Conference Championship tournament begins Wednesday, May 10 and caps off with the Championship on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. All MVC tournament games will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.