College softball: UNI completes weekend sweep for No. 2 seed in MVC tourney

“It was an awesome moment for the president of the college to come out here and honor us,” Opiola said. “It’s a Sunday and this was probably his day off. For him and the university to think about us is pretty awesome. It means a lot to have their support.”

Said Bunch: “It was very special that the president was here. It was a great experience and it was nice he took the time to recognize us. It was a special day, that’s for sure.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday’s game was scoreless and the Panthers were hitless until they broke through in the fifth inning. UNI’s Madison Parks crushed a one-out double off the top of the fence in left field. After Bunch flied out to advance Parks to third, Opiola lined a single into right field to drive in her team’s first run.

“Adara came up to me before that at-bat and said, ‘Coach, I’m going to sit on a changeup because that’s all she’s been throwing me,’” Jacobs said. “She had seen a bunch of changeups the first two at-bats, and the third time she saw another one. She was ready for it and drove it to right field and got us that go-ahead run. To see her come through in a clutch situation like that was fantastic.”

Opiola said her experience paid off in her last plate appearance.