NORMAL, Ill. — The (30-11, 19-1) Northern Iowa softball team maintain its hold on the top spot in the Missouri Valley Conference standings by completing a three-game sweep of (25-20, 14-6) Illinois State, Sunday.

The Panthers scored six runs in the final two innings to earn the 6-3, come-from-behind victory.

The Redbirds held UNI scoreless through the first five innings of action despite the Panthers collecting five hits in that span. Four runners were stranded during the scoreless drought for UNI.

Meanwhile, Illinois State broke through in the bottom of the fourth after three hitless innings. Kaili Chval notched the Redbirds first hit of the contest, a double down the left field line. Emme Olson scored Chval from second on the next at-bat to put Illinois State ahead 1-0.

Illinois State added two more runs—one unearned—in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 3-0, freshman catcher Alexis Pupillo jump started the Panthers with a triple to lead off the top of the sixth. Left fielder Mya Dodge scored Pupillo one at-bat later and advanced Madison Parks to third with a single up the middle. Parks cut the Illinois State lead to one run on a Taylor Hogan sacrifice fly out an at-bat later.

Pitcher Kailyn Packard held the Redbirds hitless in the bottom of the inning to give the Panthers a chance at completing the comeback in the final inning.

Shortstop Kylee Sanders drilled a two-run home run over the right field wall on the third at-bat of the seventh to put UNI ahead 4-3. With two outs and runners in scoring position, Addison McElrath doubled to increase the Panthers’ lead to 6-3.

Packard pitched another hitless inning to seal the three-run win for the Panthers and increase their winning streak to nine consecutive victories.

Up next, UNI returns home to host in-state rival Drake in the final regular season meeting of the teams. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 5 p.m. at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.