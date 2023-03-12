TULSA, Okla. – The Northern Iowa softball team improved to 11-9 overall with a 6-0 victory over Sam Houston Sunday.

The victory completed a 3-2 weekend for the Panthers in Tulsa in games against the Bearkats and the host Golden Hurricanes.

Sunday, Kailyn Packard fired four innings of three hit softball striking out five and walking just one before Samantha Heyer and Kaylyn Jones completed the shutout.

Heyer allowed no hits and struck out three in 2 2/3 innings.

Offensively, Daryn Lamprecht homered and drove in two runs. Brooke Snider also drove in two, while Kylee Sanders was 3 for 4, and Mya Dodge 2 for 4.

Saturday, UNI split games beating Sam Houston, 5-2, behind Heyer’s complete game effort. She struck out 12 to earn her sixth win of the season.

Madison Parks went 2-for-3 and drove in three to lead the Panthers offensively.

In the second game, Packard was out-dueled by Tulsa’s Maura Moore in a 1-0 loss.

Moore allowed just one hit and walked four while striking out four in a complete game. Packard was nearly as good allowing just three hits, but the difference was a second inning solo home run by Claira Skaggs.

The Panthers will open a three-game Missouri Valley Conference Friday at Murray State.