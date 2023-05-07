CEDAR FALLS — Make it 17.

The Northern Iowa softball team (38-11, 26-1 MVC) won its 17th straight game—a 9-1 decision over Evansville (22-31, 8-19 MVC)—to close out the regular season.

UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs said he felt the game served as a fitting conclusion to a record-setting season for the Panthers.

“Our team has had a year,” Jacobs said. “This kind of caps it off being at home, being able to set another school record for wins in a row and setting a [Missouri Valley Conference] record for most wins in a season.”

Sunday served as Senior Day for the Panthers who honor three departing players—Kailyn Packard, Brooke Snider and Hannah Kelley.

“We wanted to make sure that we honored our seniors,” Jacobs said. “They all stepped up in their own way just like they have all year long—and their whole careers. KP set the tone in the circle, doing an awesome job. Hannah Kelley going 2-for-2 and Brooke Snider taking one out of the ball park for us.”

Packard opened the game striking out the side to give the Panthers instant momentum. However, despite her hot start, the senior said she experience a few nerves in her final appearance at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

“Today it was so bittersweet,” Packard said. “I felt like this day was honestly never going to come. I just had to throw. I kept telling myself to throw every pitch like it was my last. I would be lying if I said I was not a little nervous. This day just means a little extra.”

Packard attributed her success to her mentality of “one pitch at a time” and “not making the moment bigger than it was.”

The UNI offense responded with three runs on one hit in the bottom of the first.

Evansville pitcher Megan Brenton walked three of the first four UNI batters, retiring only center fielder Madison Parks who laid down a sacrifice bunt to move shortstop Kylee Sanders and catcher Alexis Pupillo into scoring position.

Sanders scored during the next at-bat on a wild pitch before left fielder Mya Dodge reached via walk.

Designated player Addison McElrath followed dodge with a double to the gap in right center to push the UNI lead to 3-0.

The Purple Aces responded with their first run of the series in the top of the second. Left fielder Zoe Frossard singled up the middle to score Alexa Davis, who reached base via hit by pitch, from second.

UNI managed a rally with two outs in the bottom of the third to push its lead to 6-1.

McElrath reached via walk and Taylor Hogan hit a single to put runners on first and second. Brooke Snider confirmed the rally with a three-run home run to left field, giving UNI a 6-1 lead.

“I can only give it to the people ahead of me,” Snider said. “Everyone went through the whole lineup back to Addy McElrath with two outs. So, for us, to continue that two out rally and keep it going, passing the bat, it makes a huge difference.”

Left fielder Hannah Kelley and Daryn Lamprecht made it four consecutive hits for the Panthers with a double and a single. Gretta Hartz, who pinch ran for Kelley, scored on the Lamprecht single to put UNI on top 7-1.

Kelley’s double marked her second hit of the day. The senior described the performance as exciting.

“I felt like I was seeing the ball pretty well,” Kelley said. “So, I went up and just really wanted to attack my pitch.”

“I mean no better way to go out on your home field.”

Reliever Erin Kleffman walked the first three batters she faced, giving UNI an additional two runs due to bases-loaded walk while facing Parks and Dodge.

Leading 9-1, Kailyn Packard powered the UNI defense, with four scoreless innings, to the season finale win via eight-run mercy rule. Packard pitched 4.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit with nine strikeouts and one walk, exiting the game to a standing ovation.

“It was so awesome,” Packard said. “But, the best part was seeing all my teammates. It is something I have thought about for a while…Seeing the whole crowd on their feet, it was so bittersweet. It was insane. I really appreciated it. Our fans here are awesome. All the people that have supported me have showed up every single game and they were here again tonight.”

Sophomore pitcher Anna Wischnowski relieved Packard with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, securing the final out on an outstanding play in center field from Parks.

UNI enters the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title as the top seed in the MVC tournament. The Panthers will open the MVC tournament, facing the winner of No. 9 Evansville vs. No. 8 Drake, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Coverage will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

Linescore Northern Iowa 9, Evansville 1 UE;010;00X;X — 1;1;0 UNI;306;00X;X — 9;7;0 Megan Brenton, Erin Kleffman (3) and Kaylee Lawson. Kailyn Packard, Anna Wischnowski (5) and Alexis Pupillo. WP—Packard. LP—Brenton. 2B—UNI: McElrath, Kelley. HR—UNI: Snider.