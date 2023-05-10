ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The Northern Iowa softball raked in the awards as the Missouri Valley Conference announced its yearly awards, Wednesday.

Panthers earned Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors for the second season in a row and Pitcher of the Year for the second time in three seasons.

The UNI coaching staff of head coach Ryan Jacobs, Monica Wright and Garrett Furnal won Coaching Staff of the Year for the third consecutive season after leading the Panthers to a conference and program record 26 conference wins.

The Panthers lost just one conference game this season and won its final 17 contests to post a 38-11 overall record and 26-1 conference mark.

Sophomore Mya Dodge won Player of the Year. The 2022 Freshman of the Year built off her sterling freshman season with a program record 67 RBIs, team-leading 16 home runs and 31 extra-base hits. The Cedar Rapids Kennedy alumna hit .403 and slugged .910. She also posted a .979 fielding percentage.

Freshman catcher Alexis Pupillo won Freshman of the Year. The Crystal Lake, Illinois product hit 15 home runs, drove in 46 runs and hit .416 while starting all 49 games in 2023.

Redshirt junior Samantha Heyer won Pitcher of the Year. Heyer dominated in the circle in her fourth season in Cedar Falls, setting a program-record in strikeouts with 252. The Charles City product posted a 1.68 ERA in 158.0 innings pitched and threw a perfect game in her last outing against Evansville.

Additionally, seven Panthers—Brooke Snider, Addison McElrath, Taylor Hogan, Madison Parks, Dodge, Pupillo and Heyer—earned All-MVC First Team honors. Kylee Sanders and Kailyn Packard also received second team honors.

Parks also earned All-MVC Defensive Team honors.