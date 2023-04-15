CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa completed a three-game domination of Southern Illinois Saturday in Missouri Valley Conference softball action at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Aided by a nine-run fourth inning, the Panthers blasted Salukis, 18-2, in five innings, as UNI finished the three game series by outscoring SIU, 42-7, and out-hit them, 43-10.

The Panthers (26-11 overall, 15-1 MVC) hit 15 home runs during the series, including three Saturday while starting pitcher Samantha Heyer picked up her eighth-straight win to improve to 16-4.

Heyer struck out seven while allowing just four hits.

UNI jumped on SIU with a five-run first inning and put the Salukis away with the big fourth.

Brooke Snider blasted two home runs and drove in five. Taylor Hogan went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and 4 RBIs.

Alexis Pupillo and Madison Parks each collected three hits, while Mya Dodge drove in three and scored three times. Daryn Lamprecht had a two-run home run.

UNI returns to action Tuesday at Drake for a 5 p.m. single game in Des Moines.