DES MOINES – Maya Dodge hit a three-run home run as part of a five-run third inning propelling Northern Iowa to a 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference softball victory Tuesday.

UNI (27-11 overall, 16-1 MVC) beat Drake for the fifth straight time and second time this season.

All nine starters in the Panthers lineup had at least one hit during a 15-hit attack led by Alexis Pupillo’s 3-for-4 night which was her sixth multi-hit game in two weeks.

Dodge drove in four runs while collecting two hits, while Madison Parks and Daryn Lamprecht each had two hits. Lamprecht hit a solo home run in the third to ignite UNI’s big inning.

Samantha Heyer worked the first five innings to pick up her 18th win against four losses. She allowed just four hits while striking out five. Kailyn Packard pitched the final two innings.

UNI hits the road Friday for a big conference series at Illinois State. The Redbirds are tied with Missouri State for second in the MVC with identical 14-3 conference marks.

Weekly honors: Pupillo and Dodge each received honors from the MVC this week.

For the second week in a row, Pupillo was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Week, while Dodge earned her second MVC Player of the Week honors.

National rankings: With 54 regular-season home runs in 37 games, UNI is averaging 1.46 home runs per game which ranks eighth in Division I. Oklahoma with 76 in 40 games averages 1.90, the top mark in the country.

The Panthers rank ninth in Division in slugging percentage (.556) and seventh in scoring (6.95 runs per game).

Pupillo is tied for 12th in the country with 14 home runs, and Dodge is tied for 20th with 13. Dodge ranks eighth in the country in slugging percentage (.941) and Pupillo is 14th (.852).

UNI takes 9th

WATERLOO, Ill. – Northern Iowa’s Victoria Hualde tied for 12th overall to lead the Panthers at the Missouri Valley Conference women’s golf championships that finished Tuesday at the Annbriar Golf Course.

UNI finished ninth overall, while Missouri State went wire-to-wire to win the team title.

Hualde shot rounds of 77-80-80 for a 237. Anna Jensen finished 30th with rounds of 79-83-83.