TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Northern Iowa's bats returned to form, Sunday morning, with a 8-3 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

Catcher Alexis Pupillo starred at the plate, going four-for-four with a pair home runs. Pupillo knocked her first homer, a one-run blast to right field, during her first at-bat of the day. Indiana State managed to tie the game in the bottom of the first on an error.

The Panthers broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the third on three consecutive hits to begin the inning. Madison Parks doubled to drive home Kylee Sanders and Pupillo to put UNI ahead, 3-1.

UNI erupted in the fourth ining, scoring four runs on three hits. Pupillo's second home run highlighted the fourth inning surge. With one runner on, the freshman found almost the exact same spot as in the first inning, to put UNI in front 7-1.

The Sycamores muster just two runs in the final four innings in response to the Panthers' offense while UNI added a sixth inning insurance run, giving UNI the 8-3 victory and a 2-1 series victory.

In total, the Panthers recorded 13 hits and two doubles to go along with Pupillo's two home runs.

Samantha Heyer pitched her eighth complete game of the season to bring her record up to 13-4. Heyer threw 11 strikeouts with only one walk.

Up next, the Panthers return home to the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex for a match up against in-state rivals Drake on Tuesday at 5 p.m.