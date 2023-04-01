CEDAR FALLS — The pitchers dealt and the lineup rolled as Northern Iowa picked up a dominant, 9-0 win over Bradley in the Panthers home conference opener, Saturday.

Of their nine-run, 11-hit performance, UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs said the Panthers most notable feat came in their ability to adjust to Bradley pitcher Grace French’s arsenal.

“We did a lot of things well today,” Jacobs said. “The biggest thing was adjusting against French early in the game. She was keeping us off balance. We had to adjust to her change of speeds.”

“That was one of the first times I have seen us adjust well early in the game…It is really nothing you can do the day of. It is something we try to create all season long, starting back in the fall where we challenge them in different ways. It is not the same adjustment for everybody. It is helping them understand what the pitcher is trying to do to us.”

Jacobs also noted the Panthers were excited to get back out on their home diamond for the first time this season—which was no easy task with inclement weather on Friday.

“We had a lot of people do great work just to get us to play today,” Jacobs said. “We still had frost coming out of the ground this week and even today…A lot of moving parts to be able to play a game out here. It is important to us as coaches and our administration and our facilities people because we know how excited our players are to play out here. It is just a different excitement level.”

The Panthers did not wait long to jump in front, riding the momentum of a three-up, three-down first inning from pitcher Samantha Heyer.

After the first two UNI batters went down in short order, center fielder Madison Parks got on base with a single to shallow left field. Left fielder Mya Dodge drilled a first-pitch home run over the right field wall.

“I have been a little bit down with my hitting lately,” Dodge said. “So, this morning, I went in a hit off a machine…got dialed in. So, I was able to get on them right away.”

Bradley managed its first baserunner of the game in the top of the second. Abbott Badgley managed an infield single. The Braves failed to advance Badgley, however, as Heyer struck out the next three Bradley batters.

In the bottom of the third, UNI looked primed to build on its lead. Catcher Alexis Pupillo led off the inning with a single to center and quickly advanced to second with a steal. UNI got runners on the corners as Parks managed to advance Pupillo to third with a bunt single.

However, the near-surge fell short as Parks got caught stealing and French got out of the jam with a strikeout and a line out to right field.

UNI’s inability to capitalize with runners in scoring position did not come back to haunt as the Panthers got right back to work in the bottom of the fourth. With one out and no one on, right fielder Faith Standerski got aboard with a double. Two at-bats later, shortstop Kylee Sanders doubled to center to drive in Standerski.

Leading 3-0 with runners on second and third, Pupillo hit a line drive to left field, scoring both runners and pushing the Panther lead to five. The hit ended French’s day in the circle as the Braves turned to Badgley to end the inning.

Three at-bats later, following back-to-back walks, pinch hitter Addison McElrath drove in two more with a bases-loaded, right field single. Second basewomen Taylor Hogan turned over the lineup with a two-run single to center left on the next at-bat.

Once it was said and done, the Panthers finished the fourth inning with seven runs, six hits and a 9-0 lead.

Sophomore Anna Wischnowski capped off the game in the circle for UNI and held the Braves scoreless in the top of the fifth to seal the win via run rule.

Heyer finished the game with four scoreless innings pitched, 10 strikeouts and one hit allowed. Despite her dominance in the circle, Heyer called it just “another day at the ballpark.”

“I would not say [my mindset] changes conference to non-conference,” Heyer said. “When conference hits, we are usually in a rhythm.”

Four Panthers recorded two RBIs and three managed multi-hit games.

Up next, the Panthers and Braves do battle at Robinson-Dresser once again in a doubleheader on Sunday with first pitch set for noon.

“Bradley is a great team,” Jacobs said. “They have great pitchers…We know we are still in a three-game series with a really good team and somebody that—they are not afraid of us. Even though we run-ruled them today, we know what kind of kids they have and they are going to come back and be ready to go tomorrow.”

Northern Iowa 9, Bradley 0 (F/5)

Bradley 000 00X X — 0 2 2

UNI 200 7XX X — 9 11 0

Grace French, Abbott Badgley (4) and Jordy van der Werf. Samantha Heyer, Anna Wischnowski (5) and Alexis Pupillo. WP – Heyer. LP – French. 2B – UNI: Sanders, Standerksi. HR – UNI: Dodge. RBI – UNI: Sanders 1, Pupillo 2, Dodge 2, McElrath 2, Hogan 2.