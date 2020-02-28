College softball: SFA handles UNI, 13-0

CONWAY, Ark. – Stephen F. Austin blasted out 11 hits as the Ladyjacks rolled Northern Iowa, 13-0 in five innings, in the tournament opener for the Panthers at the Shamrock Classic.

SFA scored four times in the first inning and put the game away with three more in the fourth and six in the top of the fifth.

The Panthers (4-8) managed to get just one runner to second base with that coming a lead-off double by Adara Opiola. That would be the only hit UNI wold get off Ashley Krisel, who improved to 7-1. Krisel struck out eight Panthers.

UNI returns to action today against Belmont at 11 a.m. and SFA again at 3:30 p.m.

