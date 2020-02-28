You are the owner of this article.
College softball: SFA handles UNI, 13-0
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College softball: SFA handles UNI, 13-0

CONWAY, Ark. – Stephen F. Austin blasted out 11 hits as the Ladyjacks rolled Northern Iowa, 13-0 in five innings, in the tournament opener for the Panthers at the Shamrock Classic.

SFA scored four times in the first inning and put the game away with three more in the fourth and six in the top of  the fifth.

The Panthers (4-8) managed to get just one runner to second base with that coming a lead-off double by Adara Opiola. That would be the only hit UNI wold get off Ashley Krisel, who improved to 7-1. Krisel struck out eight Panthers.

UNI returns to action today against Belmont at 11 a.m. and SFA again at 3:30 p.m.

UNI logo 2014

SFA 13, UNI 0

Stephen F. Austin;400;36  --  13;11;1

Northern Iowa;000;00  --  0;1;2

Ashley Krisel, Reagan Chism (5) and Bailey Richards. Samantha Heyer, Madison Parks (4) and Ashley Chesser. WP – Kriesel (7-1). LP – Heyer (2-5). 2B – SFA: Novegil, Govan, Clements. UNI: Opiola.  HR – SFA: Garcia.

