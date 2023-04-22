NORMAL, Ill. – Kylee Sanders blasted a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to lead Northern Iowa to a 5-3 victory over Illinois State Saturday in Missouri Valley Conference softball action.

Sanders homer, which came with two outs, gives the Panthers the series win as UNI topped the Redbirds Friday, 6-3.

The series finale is Sunday at Noon.

Illnois State took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before UNI rallied in the fifth. A Taylor Hogan double to left scored Mya Dodge to tie the game, and pinch runner Makenna Kuper scored on a sacrifice fly by Sammy Moss to make it 2-1.

The Redbirds retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, but Sanders scored on a Dodge sacrifice fly to deep right center in the top sixth.

In the seventh. Brooke Snider singled to open the inning, but was caught stealing second. Moss then walked before Daryn Lamprecht flew out to right. Sanders then ripped a 2=1 pitch over the centerfield fence to push UNI up by two.

Kailyn Packard worked around a two-out single to earn the win. Packard went the distance allowing six hits, but striking out nine to earn her ninth win of the season.

UNI improved to 29-11 overall and 18-1 in MVC play.