College softball: Samford wins pitcher's duel over UNI
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College softball: Samford wins pitcher's duel over UNI

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford plated an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th inning to secure a 1-0 victory over Northern Iowa Friday at the Samford Tournament.

UNI (3-4) received an impressive outing from pitcher Kailyn Packard. She allowed just six hits and struck out six versus two walks in 9 2/3 innings of work.

The Panther offense managed just three hits and a walk over the 10 innings of play.

