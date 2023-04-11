CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa bats thundered from start to finish as the Panthers dominated in-state rival Drake in a 9-1 win, Tuesday.

No bat thundered louder than that of freshman catcher Alexis Pupillo who went 2-of-3 at the plate with a pair of two-run home runs. Pupillo’s homers bookended the UNI win as she drove in the Panthers’ first two and final two runs in a walk-off, mercy rule win in six innings.

The early success at the plate served as a microcosm of the season for Pupillo, who has burst onto the scene as a power hitter for UNI.

“It kind of helps me set my tone,” Pupillo said, of the early success on Tuesday. “Kind of assert my dominance and let the other team know that I am here.”

“It has been a blessing. I have wanted to play college softball my whole life. I would not want to be anywhere else. And, I just love playing here. I love going to school here. I am so grateful.”

The Panthers jumped on top of the Bulldogs right away in the bottom of the first inning.

After a clinical top of the inning in which UNI pitcher Samantha Heyer saw just four batters and allowed just one runner, UNI rolled with four hits to take a 3-0 lead.

Kylee Sanders led the Panthers off, reaching first on a throwing error by Drake second basewoman Aubree Beitzinger. During the next at-bat, Pupillo turned on the first pitch and homered to straightaway center.

Leading 2-0, Madison Parks and Mya Dodge hit back-to-back doubles to put the Panthers ahead by three in their first four at-bats.

UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs said he liked all three phases of his team’s game from the first inning on, Tuesday.

“We started off really good defensively,” Jacobs said. “Got a good start from Samantha Heyer. She set the tone in the first inning. The offense came in and had a great first inning that really set a tone for us.”

“The challenge after that point was to make sure we maintain our approach and keep continuing to do it all for the rest of the game.”

UNI doubled its lead and hit total in the bottom of the second.

Coming off another strong defensive inning from Heyer, UNI struggled in its first two at-bats, suffering a pair of outs. However, Pupillo got aboard via a walk and stole second to reinvigorate the Panthers bats.

On the next at-bat, Parks drove Pupillo home with a double. Dodge followed up Parks’s double with a home run to left center to swell UNI’s lead to 6-0.

Both teams add a run in the third inning as Emily Valtman hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Sami Miller for Drake and Kate Lappe hit an RBI double to score Makenna Kuper.

Leading 7-1 entering the sixth inning, UNI managed to evoke the eight-run mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

In similar fashion to the first inning, Sanders got aboard with a leadoff single and Pupillo drove the shortstop home with a towering home run over the right field wall.

Pupillo said the walk-off winner did not cross her mind as she strode to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning with no outs.

“I just tried to hit it as far as I could,” Pupillo said. “I was thinking about getting Kylee, who was on first base…I was thinking about moving her up to third and try to pull the ball.”

With the win, the Panthers improve to 23-11 on the season and 12-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play while the Bulldogs fall to 11-23 and 4-9 in conference. Despite the disparity in record, Jacobs still noted the impressiveness of UNI’s performance in a rivalry game.

“Anytime we play each other, you can take the stats and the records out of the mix,” Jacobs said. “We compete so hard against each other and we know each other so well. It is a matter of who executes better the night that we play. Tonight was another example of that. We did a good job of executing.”

Linescore Northern Iowa 9, Drake 1 ISU;001;000;0 -- 1;6;1 UNI;331;002;X -- 9;10;0 Samantha Heyer and Alexis Pupillo. Mackenzie Hupke, Emma Richards (4) and Skylar Rigby. WP – Heyer. LP – Hupke. 2B – UNI: Parks 2, Dodge, Kelley, Lappe. Drake: Dighton, Miller. HR – UNI: Pupillo 2, Dodge. RBI – UNI: Pupillo 4, Dodge 3, Parks 1, Lappe 1. ISU: Voltman 1.

