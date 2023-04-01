CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s chances to repeat as Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions appeared to take a hit when reigning conference player of the year Emmy Wells underwent season-ending Tommy John Surgery.

Enter Alexis Pupillo.

The true freshman catcher had big shoes to fill as the injury replacement for Wells behind the plate, but, with a little help from her teammates, Pupillo slotted in to the Panthers’ lineup seamlessly.

“Emmy has been a huge help for me and so has coach Monica [Wright],” Pupillo said. “Really, our whole team has been really awesome with helping me feel comfortable playing at the next level…I owe it all to them. Without them, I would not be able to have as much success.”

In her first 19 games, Pupillo slashed .377/.457/.754 while recording 168 putouts to just one error with a .994 fielding percentage.

Pupillo’s prowess at the plate and behind hit does not surprise UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs—although it may have come sooner than anticipated.

“She has done a really nice job,” Jacobs said. “We knew she was going to come in and be an impact for us. We did not think—obviously—that she would have to step into the role that Emmy has played for us the last two years, but she has done a nice job.”

Jacobs also noted that there have been bumps in the road, but that only motivates the Crystal Lake, Illinois product.

“She is still doing freshman things and that is to be excpected,” Jacobs said. “She is a competitor. When she gets beat…that just motivates her. It is good to see.”

UNI star pitcher Samantha Heyer also noted that Pupillo’s rapid development has been instrumental in the Panthers’ dominance in the circle this season.

“She has learned a lot,” Heyer said. “But, she is one of those people that correction or criticism really well. She uses it fully.”

“We have a connection already. You want to have that battery connection, but it was like nothing changed. It is good to know that we have Emmy and Lex that can be that vital person behind the plate. There are a lot of pitches that I throw that are called strikes because they are doing their job behind the plate.”