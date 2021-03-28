 Skip to main content
College softball: Panthers blanked by Sycamores
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

College softball: Panthers blanked by Sycamores

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State’s Lexi Benko and Gabbi Schnaiter combined to limit Northern Iowa to three hits to lift the Sycamores to a 2-0 victory over the Panthers in Missouri Valley Conference action Sunday.

One day after rallying to sweep ISU in the first two games of the three-game set, UNI could not string any hits together on Sunday.

A Madison Parks single in the third, a two-out double by Daryn Lamprecht in the fourth and single by Sammey Bunch in the sixth was the only offense the Panthers could muster.

Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, UNI did have a chance to rally. Parks walked and Bunch singled to right. After Adara Opiola struck out, Emmy Wells walked to load the bases. However, Schnaiter, on in relief, struck out Lamprecht and Sammy Moss, both swinging to get the Sycamores out of the jam.

UNI opens its home slate of the season Friday at Robinson-Dresser in a doubleheader beginning at Noon. 

Indiana St. 2, No. Iowa 0

No. Iowa;000;000;0  -- 0;3;1

Indiana St.;001;100;x  --  2;7;0

Kailyn Packard, Erica Oler (4) and Wells. Lexi Benko, Gabbi Schnaiter (6) and Annie Tokarek. WP – Benko (1-3). LP – Packard (8-5). Save – Schnaiter (1). 2B – UNI: Lamprecht. ISU: Peterson.

