ATLANTA, Ga. – Kailyn Packard and Samantha Heyer combined for 15 strikeouts as Northern Iowa won its fifth straight Sunday with a 7-1 win over Western Carolina at the Georgia State Invitational.

Packard and Heyer allowed just four hits and walked one as UNI closed an impressive weekend with another victory.

Hannah Kelley went 2-for-2 with a home run and a pair of RBIs. Alexis Pupillo was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Madison Parks, Mya Dodge and Taylor Hogan also drove in runs.

UNI is back in action Tuesday against Mercer.