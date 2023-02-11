CEDAR FALLS – Omaha’s Rachel Weber hit a 2-run home run in the top of the sixth to lift the Mavericks to a 2-1 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday during the Doc Halverson Softball Class at the UNI-Dome.

It was Omaha’s second one-run victory over the Panthers in as many days. The Mavericks won 6-5 in eight innings Friday.

UNI (0-2) took an early lead with Faith Standerski’s single to left in the second inning plated Kylee Sanders.

Sanders had singled to right to open the inning and stole second to get into scoring position.

UNI pitcher Samantha Heyer was solid allowing just five hits while striking out six and walking one in a complete-game effort.

After Weber’s home run in the sixth, UNI had a shot in the seventh when Mya Dodge hit a ground-rule double to left with one out, but the Panthers were unable to bring her home.

UNI was slated to play Iowa State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and play the Cyclones and South Dakota Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m..