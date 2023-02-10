CEDAR FALLS – An eighth-inning rally fell short as Northern Iowa dropped its 2023 softball season opener Friday to Omaha, 6-5, in the Doc Halverson Classic at the UNI-Dome.

With the tying run at third with two outs in the eight, Maverick pitcher Sydney Nuismer induced a pop-up to second to end the game.

The Panthers led 2-1 after one inning.

Mya Dodge homered in her first plate appearance of the season, and Taylor Hogan delivered a two-out single to left to score Madison Parks. Parkers finished 2-for-3 and reached base three times.

Trailing 3-2 in the third, pinch runner Erpelding scored on a Brooke Snider ground out, and Kylee Sanders scored on a bang-bang play that ended the inning, but she had crossed home before the final out was recorded.

Omaha tied the game again in the fourth with Lyndsey Tucker, who went 5-for-5 with 3 RBIs, singled to score Marra Cramer. The Panthers retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a Snider sacrifice fly to center that plated Sanders. . The Mavericks once again tied it in the top of the sixth which led to extra innings.

Tucker drove in the game-tying and winning runs. Her double to right center scored Cramer in the sixth, and single to center scored Maggie O'Brien in the eighth.

UNI used three pitchers in the game Kailyn Packard, Anna Wischnowski and Samantha Heyer.

UNI returns to action Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when it plays Omaha again at 12:30 and then Iowa State at 5:30. The Panthers will also play Iowa State Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and South Dakota at 4:30 p.m.

Linescore

Omaha 6, UNI 5

Omaha;102;101;01 – 6;13;1

UNI;202;010;00 -- 5;6;0

Nuismer and Ross. Kailyn Packard; Anna Wischnowski (3), Samantha Heyer (8) and Alexis Pupillo. 2B – UNO: Cramer, Tucker, O’Brien. UNI: Parks. 3B: UNI: Sanders. HR – UNO: Ross. UNI: Dodge.