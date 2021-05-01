College softball: MVC leader Illinois State rallies past UNI during DH split

NORMAL, Ill. — An opportunity slipped away in the first game of Northern Iowa’s Saturday softball doubleheader at Illinois State.

The Panthers left no doubt in game two of a battle featuring the top two teams in the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Illinois State rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat UNI, 5-4, in the opener. UNI plated seven runs in the fourth inning of the second game and secured a 9-1 victory.

It was a day that likely left UNI (25-17, 15-7 MVC) wondering what might have been. Illinois State (28-8, 14-4) was able to maintain some separation in a race for the league’s regular season title that is nearing the finish line.

Sammey Bunch homered twice and drive in three runs as the Panthers took a 4-2 lead into the sixth inning of the opener.

In the bottom half of the sixth, the Redbirds chased starter Samantha Heyer from the game. Jayden Standish led off with a triple and Bri LaFount added a one-out single through the left side before Erica Oler replaced Heyer on the mound.