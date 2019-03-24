Try 3 months for $3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday to edge Northern Iowa 3-2 in Missouri Valley Conference softball action.

The Panthers (13-11 overall, 4-2 MVC), who won the first two games of the series Saturday, took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning Sunday on an RBI single by Courtney Krodinger and a sacrifice fly by Ashley Chesser.

The Bears (19-11, 5-3) picked up single runs in each of the final three innings and pitcher Steffany Dickerson allowed just two UNI hits and no walks.

Missouri St. 3, UNI 2

North. Iowa 000 200 0 — 2 2 2

Missouri St. 000 011 1—3 10 0

Craig, Oler (5), Olejniczak (6) and Chesser. Dickerson and Boze. WP — Dickerson (12-4). LP — Olejniczak (5-4). 2B — Mason (MS), Weber (MS).

Records: UNI 13-11, 4-2. Missouri St. 19-11, 5-3.

