College softball: Loyola ends UNI win streak at eight

CHICAGO -- The University of Northern Iowa softball team's win streak ended at eight Friday afternoon.
Loyola tagged the Panthers for 14 hits and benefited from three errors in game two of a doubleheader to salvage a split, 10-9, in Missouri Valley Conference play. UNI won the opening game, 4-2.
In the opener, UNI's Erica Oler struck out eight and walked none while surrendering two runs in 5 1/3 innings of work. Hailey Sanders retired all five Ramblers that she faced for the save.
Kamryn Shaffer hit a home run, while Sammey Bunch, Adara Opiola and Madison Parks each drove in runs for UNI in the opener. Bunch finished 2-for-4 with a double and Opiola also had a two-hit game.
Parks hit a two-run double and Bunch drove her home with a triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Opiola as UNI rallied to tie game two, 9-9, in the top of the sixth inning. Loyola regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a home run by Allyson Ivey.
UNI (20-14, 10-4 MVC) lost the second game despite recording 10 hits. Loyola (8-21, 4-9) chased UNI starter Kailyn Packard from the game with five runs through the first two innings before the Panthers rallied to tie.
NORTHERN IOWA 4, LOYOLA 2
UNI;110;200;0 - 4;7;1
Loyola;000;002;0 - 2;6;1
Oler, Sanders (6) and Wells. Ruggles, Clifton (5) and Jacobson. 2B - Bunch (UNI), Ivey (Loyola). HR - Shaffer (UNI). WP - Oler (5-4). LP - Ruggles (4-11).
LOYOLA 10, NORTHERN IOWA 9
UNI;203;004;0 - 9;10;3
Loyola;140;311;x - 10;14;1
Packard, Sanders (2) and Wells. Veres, Clifton (6) and Jacobson. 2B - Parks (UNI), Ivey, Engelking (Loyola). 3B - Moss, Bunch (UNI). HRs - Ebeling, Sinskul, Ivey (Loyola). WP - Clifton (1-3). LP - Sanders (1-2).
