College softball: Loyola ends UNI win streak at eight

CHICAGO -- The University of Northern Iowa softball team's win streak ended at eight Friday afternoon.

Loyola tagged the Panthers for 14 hits and benefited from three errors in game two of a doubleheader to salvage a split, 10-9, in Missouri Valley Conference play. UNI won the opening game, 4-2.

In the opener, UNI's Erica Oler struck out eight and walked none while surrendering two runs in 5 1/3 innings of work. Hailey Sanders retired all five Ramblers that she faced for the save.

Kamryn Shaffer hit a home run, while Sammey Bunch, Adara Opiola and Madison Parks each drove in runs for UNI in the opener. Bunch finished 2-for-4 with a double and Opiola also had a two-hit game.

Parks hit a two-run double and Bunch drove her home with a triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Opiola as UNI rallied to tie game two, 9-9, in the top of the sixth inning. Loyola regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a home run by Allyson Ivey.

UNI (20-14, 10-4 MVC) lost the second game despite recording 10 hits. Loyola (8-21, 4-9) chased UNI starter Kailyn Packard from the game with five runs through the first two innings before the Panthers rallied to tie.

